Uzbek, Turkmen Presidents Agree To Co...

Uzbek, Turkmen Presidents Agree To Cooperation On Energy, Transportation, Security

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Weekday Magazine

The presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan say they have agreed on closer cooperation between their countries on energy and transportation projects that could also involve Afghanistan, Pakistan, and countries in the South Caucasus. Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov said he and Mirziyaev had agreed to cooperation on the export of electricity to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC