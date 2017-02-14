Uzbek president to visit Turkmenistan

Read more: Today.Az

The preparations for the visit were the key topic of a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Minister of Foreign Economic Relations, Investments and Trade of Uzbekistan, Elyor Ganiev in Ashgabat. The sides reviewed a package of bilateral documents due to be signed in the course of the visit.

Chicago, IL

