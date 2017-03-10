UPDATE 1-Turkmenistan opens potash pl...

UPDATE 1-Turkmenistan opens potash plant, targets Chinese and Indian markets

Turkmenistan opened a $1 billion Belarussian-built potash plant on Friday, aiming to export 1.2 million tonnes of fertilisers to China and India per year as part of its drive to diversify away from natural gas exports. The Central Asian nation has faced foreign-currency shortages after its gas exports were hit by declining prices and volumes, and the government is banking on the start of potash production and other projects to bolster the economy.

