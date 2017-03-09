Ukraine completes railway bridge cons...

Ukraine completes railway bridge construction in Turkmenistan

Ukraine's Altcom Financial Industrial Group has completed the work on construction of a railway bridge over the Amu Darya River, said an official Turkmen source. It is envisaged that thanks to the use of high-strength construction, the railway bridge between Turkmenabat and Farab will be able to withstand the weight of the superheavy cargo trains.

Chicago, IL

