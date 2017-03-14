Turkmenistan prepares for 5th Asian G...

Turkmenistan prepares for 5th Asian Games

Turkmen embassy in Baku released video about preparation for the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games which will be held in Ashgabat on September 17-27, 2017. There will be 21 sports included in the Games.

