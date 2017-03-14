Turkmenistan, OSCE mull joint projects

Turkmenistan, OSCE mull joint projects

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat hosted discussions on projects to be implemented jointly by the Turkmen government and the local OSCE Center, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message. The meeting was attended by representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, including Peter Juel Jensen, Danish MP, head of the Danish delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

