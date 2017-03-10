Turkmenistan observes work of international seaports

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish company Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret AS organized a study tour for employees of a number of Turkmen ministries to observe the work of Turkish and European seaports, said a press release of the Turkmen State Customs Service. The program included visits to such seaports as Mersin and Haydarpasa in Turkey, Constanta in Romania, Rostock in Germany and Trieste in Italy, according to the customs service.

