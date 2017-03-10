Turkmenistan observes work of interna...

Turkmenistan observes work of international seaports

15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The Turkish company Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret AS organized a study tour for employees of a number of Turkmen ministries to observe the work of Turkish and European seaports, said a press release of the Turkmen State Customs Service. The program included visits to such seaports as Mersin and Haydarpasa in Turkey, Constanta in Romania, Rostock in Germany and Trieste in Italy, according to the customs service.

Chicago, IL

