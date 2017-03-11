Turkmenistan hosting seminar on Caspi...

Turkmenistan hosting seminar on Caspian Sea issues

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The International Ocean Institute with the support of Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry and the State Enterprise on Caspian Sea Issues under the President of Turkmenistan is holding a seminar in Avaza, titled "Caspian Sea - sustainable development and management", which will last until March 16, the Turkmen government said in a message.

