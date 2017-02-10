Turkmenistan discusses co-op program ...

Turkmenistan discusses co-op program with ICRC

Read more: Trend

Ashgabat hosted a meeting with Head of Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross Jean-Jerome Casabianca, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message. During the meeting, issues of diversification of partnership in line with the cooperation plan between Turkmenistan and ICRC for 2017 were discussed.

Chicago, IL

