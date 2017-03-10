Turkmenistan Desperate to Solve Economic Quandary
These are hard times for Turkmenistan. The country that ranks fourth in the world in natural gas reserves is reeling from low energy prices worldwide and the contraction of its export market to just one customer, China.
