Turkmenistan builds mining and processing plant

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "Garlyk" mining and processing plant for the production of potassium fertilizers will be inaugurated in Turkmenistan on March 31, 2017, Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message. Equipped with the most advanced technologies, this plant will become the flagship of the Turkmen chemical industry and the largest industrial-production complex in the Asian continent.

