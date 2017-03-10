Central Asia General Newswire March 28, 2017 Tuesday 5:10 PM MSK Turkmen president, Armenian PM discuss implementation of agreements between two countries ASHGABAT. March 28 Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow has received Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, who arrived on a visit to Turkmenistan heading a representative delegation on March 27, the Turkmen State News Agency said on Tuesday.

