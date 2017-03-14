Turkmen leader dissatisfied with loca...

Turkmen leader dissatisfied with local airlines

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country recalled that he had previously given instructions concerning the development of local airlines, however, the pace of work is extremely slow. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the administration of Turkmenhavayollary over their work to meet the demand of the country's population, as well as ministries and departments for air transportation, the head of state stressed the slow work carried out in this direction, the Turkmen government said in a statement.

