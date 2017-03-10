Mirziyoyev: Lasting co-op established with Turkmenistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Turkmenistan confirmed his commitment to the development of trust-based and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, primarily with neighboring ones, according to the Uzbekistan National News Agency . During the meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Mirziyoyev congratulated his counterpart with re-election as president and noted that lasting cooperation has been established between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

