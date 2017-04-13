Milking Turkmenistan's People To Pay ...

Milking Turkmenistan's People To Pay For The Games

Turkmenistan is hosting the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in September, but it is not an event Turkmenistan's people are likely to remember fondly. With the government reportedly scrambling to cover the expense of hosting an international sporting event and really nowhere else to turn for funds, the authorities are said to be putting the squeeze on citizens.

