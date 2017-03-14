Man Bites Dog: Turkmen President Puts Indoor Games' Mascot On Tight Leash

In the cheery images of Vepaly released on March 1, he is dressed alternately in a traditional Turkmen robe and skull cap or a modern T-shirt. Just weeks after unveiling Vepaly, a cartoonish depiction of the ancient Alabai breed of Central Asian shepherd dog, as the mascot for the largest international sporting event that Turkmenistan has ever hosted, the country's authoritarian president has unexpectedly told officials he's not satisfied.

