Man Bites Dog: Turkmen President Puts Indoor Games' Mascot On Tight Leash
In the cheery images of Vepaly released on March 1, he is dressed alternately in a traditional Turkmen robe and skull cap or a modern T-shirt. Just weeks after unveiling Vepaly, a cartoonish depiction of the ancient Alabai breed of Central Asian shepherd dog, as the mascot for the largest international sporting event that Turkmenistan has ever hosted, the country's authoritarian president has unexpectedly told officials he's not satisfied.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
