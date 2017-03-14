Lukashenko planning official visit to...

Lukashenko planning official visit to Turkmenistan

Saturday Mar 25

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is expected to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan on Mar. 29-31, the Turkmen government said in a message. "The upcoming official visit of the Belarus president will give a new impetus to the traditional multifaceted partnership," reads the message.

