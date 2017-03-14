IMF urges Turkmenistan to support pri...

IMF urges Turkmenistan to support private sector

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector In the challenging external environment, maintaining strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth for Turkmenistan will require improvements in the business and regulatory environment to support further private sector development, the IMF mission said in a message following the visit to Ashgabat. Effective implementation of reforms of state-owned enterprises and privatization, greater efficiency of public spending, and continued focus on social protection and human development outcomes will be also required for Turkmenistan, according to the message.

Chicago, IL

