Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov: Turkmenistan interested in further...

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has arrived in Turkmenistan on official visit on Tuesday. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov received the Prime Minister of Armenia at the reception hall of the residence of the President of Turkmenistan, the governmental press service reported.

