ForMin Melescanu: Romania and Turkmenistan have partnership of...
Romania and Turkmenistan have a partnership of a strategic value, and the bilateral relation must be consolidated and its economic potential must be capitalised on particularly in the energy and transport area, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday, at the end of the meeting held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry headquarters with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov. Melescanu mentioned, in a joint press statement with Meredov, that during the talks they established the priorities of the bilateral relations, structured on four main directions: politics, economy, security and human.
