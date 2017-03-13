Central Asia's Anxious Watch On The Afghan Border
There was fighting all last winter in the Afghan provinces bordering Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, and the annual Taliban spring offensive is expected soon. The view south from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan as spring sets in must be cause for some apprehension.
