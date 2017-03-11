Axalta Coating Systems Protects Fa ade of Turkmenistana s New Airport

Axalta's Alesta SD powder coatings protect the facade of Central Asia's largest airport, the new Ashgabat International Airport. )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has provided its Alesta SD or Super Durable line of powder coatings for the facade of Central Asia's largest airport, the new Ashgabat International Airport.

