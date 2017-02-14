Ashgabat to host Regional Economic Co...

Ashgabat to host Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan will take place in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Nov. 14-15, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Berdimuhamedov reminded that in December 2015, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a trilateral agreement on cooperation in electric power industry, which envisages creation of appropriate infrastructure to supply electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

