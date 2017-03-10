Ashgabat to host Energy Charter Forum
The forum, titled "Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources", will provide a platform for a policy dialogue on energy transit in order to promote open energy markets, diversification of supply sources and routes, and sustainable development. The forum will address operational, regulatory and legal aspects of energy transit, including natural gas, oil and electricity.
