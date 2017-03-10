Ashgabat, Ljubljana mull prospects of cooperation
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Slovenia's Foreign Minister Karl Viktor Erjavec discussed the two countries' cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message. Importance of intergovernmental agreements and other normative legal documents, signed during the Turkmen president's official visit to Slovenia in May 2015, was noted during the meeting.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
