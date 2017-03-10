Ashgabat, Ljubljana mull prospects of...

Ashgabat, Ljubljana mull prospects of cooperation

Tuesday

Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Slovenia's Foreign Minister Karl Viktor Erjavec discussed the two countries' cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message. Importance of intergovernmental agreements and other normative legal documents, signed during the Turkmen president's official visit to Slovenia in May 2015, was noted during the meeting.

