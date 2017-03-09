Armenia and Turkmenistan discuss gas ...

Armenia and Turkmenistan discuss gas and energy cooperation

YEREVAN, February 6. /ARKA/. Armenia's deputy minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan was in Turkmenistan for natural gas and electricity negotiations, the press service of the Armenian ministry said.



