Armenia and Turkmenistan discuss gas and energy cooperation
YEREVAN, February 6. /ARKA/. Armenia's deputy minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan was in Turkmenistan for natural gas and electricity negotiations, the press service of the Armenian ministry said.
