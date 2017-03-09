16:58 Official mascot of 2017 Asian Indoor Games presented in Turkmenistan
5th Asian Indoor Games will be held in Ashgabat in September 2017. Ashgabat, first in the former Soviet Central Asian region, won the right to host the Asian Indoor Games.
