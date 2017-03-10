16:40 Turkish company building pedestrian underpasses in Turkmen capital

"Nata Insaat Turism Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S", a Turkish company engaged in improving a road transport infrastructure in Ashgabat city, is building pedestrian underpasses in the Turkmen capital with the use of modern technologies, reported Turkmenistan Today state news agency. Continuing efforts are being made in the capital to renovate and repair scores of its highways and roads.

