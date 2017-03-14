15:09 Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Kyrgyz political consultations

Ashgabat hosted on March 23 the next round of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz political consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, reports the press service of the Turkmen foreign ministry. The Kyrgyz side expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan's active contribution to the Second World Nomad Games 2016 and informed about sending a big sports delegation of Kyrgyzstan to the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat on 17-27 September 2017, the statement said.

