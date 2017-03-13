14:38 Palestinian Ambassador to Turkmenistan delivers credentials to Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received credentials from newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Palestine to Turkmenistan, Hossein Ali Mostafa Gunnam, the Turkmen leader's press service reported. The sides discussed prospects of the Turkmen-Palestinian partnership and reaffirmed their commitments to strengthening of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

