14:37 Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Belarussian expanded talks

Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Belarussian expanded talks

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met in narrow and expanded formats on March 30 in Ashgabat, reported Turkmenistan Today state news agency. During the Turkmen-Belarussian expanded talks, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized the positive dynamics of the trade turnover between the two countries in 2016, which increased by 4.4 % compared to 2015.

