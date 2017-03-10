14:37 Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Belarussian expanded talks
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met in narrow and expanded formats on March 30 in Ashgabat, reported Turkmenistan Today state news agency. During the Turkmen-Belarussian expanded talks, the President of Turkmenistan emphasized the positive dynamics of the trade turnover between the two countries in 2016, which increased by 4.4 % compared to 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC