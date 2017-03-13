13:16 OSCE Centre in Ashgabat supports education of future diplomats in Turkmenistan

A one-week course on diplomacy for teaching staff and students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the International University for Humanities and Development, supported by the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, concluded in Ashgabat, the OSCE said. "The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat is committed to building the capacity of Turkmen experts in all areas covered by the Centre's mandate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.