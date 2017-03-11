13:07 Turkmen, Uzbek Presidents unvei...

13:07 Turkmen, Uzbek Presidents unveil monument to Uzbekistan's late leader

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: AkiPress

Turkmenistan has unveiled a monument to Islam Karimov, the late leader of neighboring Uzbekistan, in a gesture that comes as the two former Soviet republics in Central Asia seek to improve ties, reports the RFE/RL . The unveiling of the monument in the city of Turkmenabat on the border with Uzbekistan on March 7 was attended by Uzbekistan's visiting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymuhammedov.

