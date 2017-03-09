12:45 Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to sign several agreements during Mirziyoyev's visit to Ashgabat

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan plan to sign several agreements during their meeting in Ashgabat, reported the state news agency of Turkmenistan. During their latest phone talk, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted importance of strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

