12:02 Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets UN Women office in Central Asia Director

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan meets UN Women office in Central Asia Director

Yesterday

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiyev and Director of the UN Women Office in Central Asia Elaine Conkievich met to discuss cooperation on gender equality on March 3, reports the press service of the Turkmen foreign ministry. Conkievich told Hadjiyev on adopted measures by the UN Women to advance the role of women in the society and politics.

Chicago, IL

