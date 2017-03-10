10:34 Belarus President Alexander Luk...

10:34 Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Turkmenistan

The aircraft with the Belarusian head of state on board has landed in Ashgabat International Airport on March 29 night. Alexander Lukashenko was welcomed by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

