09:31 Turkmenistan, UN mark 25th anniversary of relations

On March 2, 2017 a grand conference was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan devoted to the 25th anniversary of the accession of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Organization named "Turkmenistan - UN: strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual respect in the name of peace and security," reports the press service of the Turkmen foreign ministry.

