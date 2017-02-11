Turkmenistan's leader set to win re-election
FILE In this Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov smiles as he attends an international conference in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The authoritarian president of Turkmenistan is set to sail to victory in Sunday's election where eight other candidates are on the ballot, but all praise his polices.
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner...
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
