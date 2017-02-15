Turkmenistan votes in one-sided presidential poll5 min ago
Citizens of Turkmenistan went to the polls today for a presidential vote expected to further tighten incumbent strongman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's hold over the gas-rich Central Asian country. Voting in the country of over five million people began at 0700 local time and will continue until polling stations close at 1900 local time, the central electoral commission confirmed.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
