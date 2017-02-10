Turkmenistan to organize talks in Hon...

Turkmenistan to organize talks in Hong Kong

Sunday Feb 12

A meeting of the Task Force on Regional Energy Cooperation on "Regulation of investments in the energy sector as part of the "One belt one way" initiative", will be held in Hong Kong February 23-25, 2017, the Turkmen government said. The 28th session of the Energy Charter Conference to be held in Ashgabat on November 28-29, 2017 is among the key events of this year.

