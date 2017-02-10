Turkmenistan to keep relying on its neutral status - president

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan will be consistently defending its national interests in foreign policy by relying on the neutral status of the country, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said. He made the remarks at a meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers, Altyn Asyr, the Turkmen national TV channel, reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.