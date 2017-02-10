Turkmenistan studies possibility of WTO membership
Energy-rich Turkmenistan continues studying and considering the perspectives of the country's potential joining the World Trade Organization , President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the enlarged meeting of the Cabinet, Neutral Turkmenistan reported. The cooperation with the international financial and economic structures are now of great importance to the successful involvement of Turkmenistan in the global economy.
