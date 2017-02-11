Turkmenistan seeks expanded trade ties with Iran

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of developing the trade and economic relations with Iran for the strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership. Berdimuhamedov said about this in his message to participants of the specialized exhibition of Iran, which opened in Ashgabat on February 28. "By increasing its economic potential, our country pays special importance to the modernization and diversification of the economic complex, widely introducing the latest technologies and advanced design," the message reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.