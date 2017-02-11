Turkmenistan seeks expanded trade tie...

Turkmenistan seeks expanded trade ties with Iran

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of developing the trade and economic relations with Iran for the strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership. Berdimuhamedov said about this in his message to participants of the specialized exhibition of Iran, which opened in Ashgabat on February 28. "By increasing its economic potential, our country pays special importance to the modernization and diversification of the economic complex, widely introducing the latest technologies and advanced design," the message reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,224,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC