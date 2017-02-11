Turkmenistan prepares for presidentia...

Turkmenistan prepares for presidential poll

Some nine candidates will be on the ballot for a presidential poll in reclusive Turkmenistan on Feb. 12, but only one - incumbent president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov - stands a chance of winning. Among the 59-year-old strongman's competitors are subordinate regional officials, the director of a government-owned oil refinery and a representative of the Central Asian country's state agribusiness complex.

