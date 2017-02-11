Turkmenistan names new heads of power...

Turkmenistan names new heads of power structures

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's president, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed the heads of military and law enforcement authorities of the country, the Turkmen government said in a message. The message says that Yaylim Berdiyev has been appointed the minister of defense and secretary of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan.

