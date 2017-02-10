Turkmenistan leader sworn in after crushing electoral victory

Turkmenistan's strongman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov was sworn in Feb. 17 in a grand ceremony after securing over 97 percent of an almost uncontested vote at the weekend. Berdymukhamedov, 59, kissed the state flag three times and stood on a white sheep wool carpet symbolizing a "bright path and kind deeds."

