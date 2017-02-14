Turkmenistan, Iran mull joint projects
Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with a delegation headed by a member of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Hadi Shoushtari, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said. According to the message, special attention was paid to the intensification of joint activity in the field of transport and transit, construction of roads, as well as electric power and gas.
