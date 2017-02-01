Turkmenistan intends to further export natural gas to Iran
Turkmenistan along with offering the resumption of negotiations with Iran over gas exports, has recently proposed a 10-million-cubic-meters rise in its gas swap through Iran, Fars reported "Turkmenistan proposed to increase its current level of gas swap through Iran to 15 mcm; Azerbaijan and Armenia are the destination for new volumes," Saied Mo'meni an official in National Iranian Gas Company , told Fars on January 31. The dispute between Iran and Turkmenistan over outstanding debts for previous natural gas sales has reached its peak when Tehran announced intention to sue Ashgabat. But later the country refused the step.
