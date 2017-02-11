Turkmenistan, Indonesia ready to co-o...

Turkmenistan, Indonesia ready to co-op in energy, tourism

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan and Indonesia considered the opportunities of cooperation in the spheres of energy, tourism and education during an official meeting in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message. The Indonesian delegation was represented by the country's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Turkmenistan Octavino Alimudin.

