Turkmenistan forecasts growth of its natural gas reserves

Turkmenistan's gas and gas condensate reserves can be substantially increased due to further geological, geophysical and drilling studies to be carried out on the country's plain lands as well as within the West-Turkmen cavity, said Taganguly Ilamanov, candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, deputy director of the Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengas state concern. The strategy of development of the country's oil and gas industry requires accelerated exploration and development of new prospective areas and fields, says an article published in the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.