Turkmenistan forecasts growth of its ...

Turkmenistan forecasts growth of its natural gas reserves

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Today.Az

Turkmenistan's gas and gas condensate reserves can be substantially increased due to further geological, geophysical and drilling studies to be carried out on the country's plain lands as well as within the West-Turkmen cavity, said Taganguly Ilamanov, candidate of Geological and Mineralogical Sciences, deputy director of the Natural Gas Research Institute of the Turkmengas state concern. The strategy of development of the country's oil and gas industry requires accelerated exploration and development of new prospective areas and fields, says an article published in the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,587,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC